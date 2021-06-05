Jessie Belle Smothers

Real Name: Jessie Belle McCoy

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 2, 1985

Hometown: Bardstown, Kentucky

Resides: Louisville, Kentucky

Pro Debut: 2008

Trained By: Tracy Smothers, Brian Knobbs, Mitch Ryder, Mickie Knuckles & OVW

Finishing Move: Southern Justice

Biography

– Jessie is married to fellow wrestler Ryan Howe.

– Jessie also has gone by Jessie Belle & Jessie Jones.

– November 8, 2008, Jessie lost to Diane von Hoffman at UCW Caverna Supershow XI.

– February 7, 2009, Jessie & Crazy Skillz defeated Jessica Hart & Jon Rock at UCW Caverna Supershow XII.

– February 28th, Jessie challenged Diane von Hoffman for the UCW Women’s Title.

– March 8th, Jessie challenged Diane von Hoffman for the UCW Women’s Title.

– March 22nd, Jessie challenged Diane von Hoffman for the UCW Women’s Title.

– September 18th, Jessie & Little Daddy C defeated The Puerto Rican Princess & Horace White at ECPW Empire State.

– November 21st, Jessie challenged Autumn Breeze for the PCWA Women’s Title.

– August 1, 2010, Jessie lost to Sassy Stephie at Firestorm Pro Fallen Riders ’10.

– October 16th, Jessie lost to Misty James at NWA Main Event.

– December 4th, Jessie defeated DeBella at NWA Main Event.

– January 15, 2011, Jessie competed in a 5-Way for the vacant GOSW Women’s Title.

– January 29th, Jessie defeated Miss December at NWA FCW Rumble at the Rock II.

– February 3rd, Jessie & Derrick Neal defeated Mickie Knuckles & Diamond Steele at NWA Main Event.

– April 14th, Jessie, Richard Lowe, Shane Smalls & Damien Payne lost to The White Tiger, Steve O, The Psycho Medic & Mickie Knuckles at NWA Main Event.

– April 27th, Smothers Twisted Daughters (Jessie & Isabella Smothers) lost to The Blossom Twins (Hannah & Holly Blossom) on OVW TV.

– May 11th, Smothers Twisted Daughters & Shiloh Jonze lost to Johnny Spade & the Blossom Twins on OVW TV.

– May 14th, Jessie competed in a Gauntlet for the OVW Women’s Title.

– June 18th, Jessie defeated Noah Lott at VIP Redemption ’11.

– June 22nd, Jessie defeated Taryn Shay on OVW TV.

– July 9th, Jessie lost to Mickie Knuckles in a Falls Count Anywhere match at FCW WrestleRock 3.

– August 3rd, Smothers Twisted Daughters & The Blossom Twins defeated Christina Solo-Darling, CJ Lane, Epiphany & Taryn Shay on OVW TV.

– August 10th, Smothers Twisted Daughters defeated The Blossom Twins on OVW TV.

– August 19th, Jessie won a 3-Way at PWF Ascension.

– August 31st, Jessie & Tracy Smothers defeated Mysterie & CJ Lane on OVW TV.

– September 3rd, Smothers Twisted Daughters & Tracy Smothers defeated Lady JoJo, Lennox Norris & Taryn Shay on OVW TV.

– November 8th, Jessie defeated Jelena at the FUW Anniversary Show.

– November 11th, Jessie defeated Mickie James for the CP Women’s Title.

– February 19, 2012, Jessie defeated Starr for the NWA Top of Texas Women’s Title.

– March 10th, Jessie defeated Justine Silver at FUW WildSplash.

– March 27th, Jessie defeated Mercedes at FUW Big Ass Bash.

– April 28th, Jessie retained the CP Women’s Title against Aida Marie.

– June 25th, Jessie competed in a 4-Way Scramble on OVW TV.

– July 7th, Jessie lost to Allison Bree at FCW WrestleRock 4.

– July 25th, Jessie defeated Taeler Hendrix on OVW TV.

– July 27th, Jessie & Nikki St. John defeated Serenity & Taylor Made at RPW Fair Warning.

– August 4th, Jessie challenged Taeler Hendrix for the OVW Women’s Title.

– August 9th, Jessie lost to Ring Girl Randy at JCW Arena Chicks at the Gathering!

– September 15th, Jessie challenged Tracy Taylor for the SAW Women’s Title.

– September 19th, Jessie lost to Heidi Lovelace on OVW TV.

– October 13th, Jessie lost the CP Women’s Title to Mary Elizabeth.

– November 10th, Jessie challenged Mary Elizabeth for the CP Women’s Title.

– December 7th, Jessie, Ryan Howe & Sebastian defeated Zac Vincent, Sera Feeny & Benny Jux at the BTW Hart Attack Tour ’12.

– December 8th, Jessie defeated Mary Elizabeth for the CP Women’s Title.

– January 2, 2013, Jessie defeated Epiphany on OVW TV.

– January 5th, Jessie defeated Taeler Hendrix for the OVW Women’s Title.

– January 16th, Jessie defended the title against Taeler Hendrix.

– February 2nd, Jessie defended the title against Epiphany.

– February 22nd, Jessie lost to Santana at SHINE 7.

– March 2nd, Jessie lost the OVW Women’s Title to Epiphany.

– March 9th, Jessie defeated Abilene Maverick on WOW #45: Real Wrasslin’.

– April 27th, Jessie lost the CP Women’s Title to Mary Elizabeth in a Gauntlet.

– May 1st, Jessie lost to Trina on OVW TV.

– May 24th, Jessie, Sassy Stephie & Sojournor Bolt defeated Heidi Lovelace, Luscious Latasha & Solo Darling at SHINE 10.

– June 1st, Jessie defeated Winter at the Remix Pro One Night Only Tri-State Reunion.

– June 12th, Jessie lost to Lei’D Tapa on OVW TV.

– August 10th, Jessie competed in a 3-Way for the TNA Women’s Knockout Title.

– August 17th, Jessie challenged Pandora for the UIW Ladies Title.

– September 27th, The S-N-S Express (Jessie & Sassy Stephie) defeated The American Sweethearts (Amber O’Neal & Santana Garrett) at SHINE 13.

– October 12th, Jessie competed in a 3-Way for the CP Women’s Title.

– October 23rd, Jessie & Dylan Bostic defeated Holly Blossom & Evan Markopoulos on OVW TV.

– October 25th, The S-N-S Express (Jessie, Sassy Stephie & Nevaeh) defeated The American Sweethearts & Leva Bates at SHINE 14.

– December 4th, Jessie lost to The Bodyguy on OVW TV.

– December 13th, The S-N-S Express (Jessie & Sassy Stephie) defeated The American Sweethearts in a Losing Team Must Split Up match at SHINE 15.

– December 18th, Jessie challenged The Bodyguy for the OVW Women’s Title.

– January 4, 2014, Jessie challenged Kacee Carlisle for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– January 11th, Jessie won a 3-Way at the RWA Uprising 6 – 5th Anniversary Show.

– January 15th, Jessie won a 3-Way on OVW TV.

– January 18th, Jessie & Destiny Destruction defeated Pain and Pleasure (Nina Monet & Pandora) at UIW Winter Beatings.

– January 24th, The S-N-S Express lost to The Buddy System (Solo Darling & Heidi Lovelace) on SHINE 16.

– February 15th, Jessie competed in a 3-Way for the CP Women’s Title.

– February 22nd, Jessie defeated Sera Feeny at RWA Fury 5.

– March 1st, Jessie defeated Lei’D Tapa for the OVW Women’s Title.

– March 29th, Smothers Twisted Daughters defeated Nina Monet & Pandora for the L.O.U.I.S. Tag Team Titles.

– April 6th, Jessie lost the OVW Women’s Title to Lei’D Tapa.

– April 19th, Jessie defeated Sera Feeny to win the vacant RWA Women’s Title.

– April 26th, Jessie challenged Amber Rodriguez for the CP Women’s Title.

– May 14th, Jessie lost to Mary Elizabeth Monroe on OVW TV.

– May 24th, Jessie lost to Kacee Carlisle at the Valkyrie I: International Joshi Grand Prix.

– June 7th, Jessie competed in a 3-Way for the OVW Women’s Title.

– June 14th, Jessie lost to Pandora in the semi-finals of the SFCW Queen of the Rings Tournament.

– July 12th, Jessie lost to Sera Feeny at RWA Resurrection 5.

– August 22nd, The S-N-S Express lost to The Kimber Bombs (Cherry Bomb & Kimber Lee) at SHINE 21.

– November 1st, Jessie defeated Rebel at OVW Saturday Night Special.

– March 18, 2015, Jessie defeated Ray Lyn on OVW TV.

– March 28th, Jessie retained the RWA Women’s Title against Sara Dox.

– April 18th, Jessie would defend the title against Hayley Shadows.

– May 16th, Jessie would retain the title against Sara Dox.

– May 20th, Jessie defeated Deonna Purrazzo on OVW TV.

– May 30th, Jessie challenged Pandora for the GCW Women’s Title.

– June 13th, Jessie competed in a 3-Way for the UIW Women’s Title.

– July 8th, Jessie lost to Rebel on OVW TV.

– July 15th, Jessie won a 3-Way on OVW TV.

– July 22nd, Jessie defeated Rebel on OVW TV.

– July 25th, Jessie lost the RWA Women’s Title to Sara Dox in a Steel Cage match.

– August 1st, Jessie retained the ETW Women’s Title against Amazing Maria.

– August 22nd, Jessie & Shane Andrews lost to Sara Dox & Mempho Mofo at RWA Aggression ’15.

– September 5th, Jessie lost to Scarlet at OVW Saturday Night Special.

– September 19th, Jessie challenged Sara Dox for the RWA Women’s Title.

– October 10th, Jessie challenged Sara Dox for the RWA Women’s Title.

– November 4th, Jessie competed in a 3-Way on OVW TV.

– November 11th, Jessie lost to Maria James on OVW TV.

– November 18th, Jessie defeated Tina Marie James on OVW TV.

– November 21st, Jessie won a Battle Royal to win the vacant OVW Women’s Title.

– December 5th, Jessie defeated Angel Dust at RWA Season’s Beatings ’15.

– December 9th, Jessie defended the OVW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– December 19th, Jessie lost to Madison Rayne at TNT Art of War: Holiday Havoc.

– December 30th, Jessie & Lexxi Green lost to Maria James & Hayley Shadows on OVW TV.

– January 2, 2016, Jessie retained the OVW Women’s Title against Maria James.

– January 13th, Jessie & Shane Andrews lost to Maria James & Bud Dwight on OVW TV.

– February 6th, Jessie lost the OVW Women’s Title to Maria James.

– February 27th, Jessie defeated Amazing Maria at RWA Fury ’16.

– March 12th, Jessie would win the OVW Women’s Title.

– March 19th, Jessie defeated Malia Hosaka at RWC Seek 2 Destroy Cancer.

– March 26th, Jessie defeated Randi West at RWA March to Victory ’16.

– April 6th, Jessie retained the OVW Women’s Title against Maria James.

– April 22nd, Jessie defeated Mickie Knuckles at NWA New South.

– May 14th, Jessie lost the OVW Women’s Title to Scarlet.

– May 21st, Jessie Belle defeated Alexa to win the vacant RWA Women’s Title.

– May 28th, Jessie retained the ULW World Title in a 3-Way.

– July 2nd, Jessie won the OVW Women’s Title by winning a 4-Way.

– July 13th, Jessie lost the title to Maria James.

– July 20th, Jessie would win the title 3x and lose them twice at the same event.

– July 27th, Jessie would lose the title but win it again on the same show.

– July 30th, Jessie retained the RWA Women’s Title against Thunderkitty.

– August 3rd, Jessie would win the OVW Women’s Title twice and lost it twice as well at the same event.

– September 3rd, Jessie & Shane Andrews lost to Rebel & Paredyse at OVW Saturday Night Special Reckoning.

– September 24th, Jessie retained the RWA Women’s Title against Faye Jackson.

– November 4th, Jessie lost to Leva Bates at SHINE 38.

– November 12th, Jessie defended the RWA Women’s Title against Laura Loveless.

– December 10th, Jessie retained the title against Madi Maxx.

– December 16th, Jessie defeated Brandi Lauren at SHINE 39.

– December 30th, Jessie defeated Kali Johnson at NWA New South.

– January 13, 2017, Jessie competed in a 4-Way at SHINE 40.

– January 27th, Jessie lost to Malia Hosaka at WOW Friday Night Fights – SeaPort Takedown.

– March 25th, Jessie retained the RWA Women’s Title against Madi Maxx.

– April 1st, Jessie, Colton Cage & Shane Andrews defeated Callie, Dustin Jackson & SK Eveslage at OVW Saturday Night Special.

– May 11th, Jessie defeated Malia Hosaka on WOW.

– July 8th, Jessie & Amazing Maria defeated Honey Badger & Laura Loveless at RWA Resurrection ’17.

– September 2nd, Jessie retained the RWA Women’s Title against Holidead.

– September 13th, Jessie defeated Josh Ashcraft on OVW TV.

– September 30th, Jessie lost the RWA Women’s Title to Holidead.

– October 7th, Jessie defeated Stella Grey at Fusion Wrestling Fallout ’17.

– October 21st, Jessie defeated Cali Young at RWA Bloody Harvest ’17.

– November 1st, Jessie defeated Maria James on OVW TV.

– November 4th, Jessie challenged Jaylee for the OVW Women’s Title.

– December 2nd, Jessie & Jaylee lost to The Varsity Babes (Cali & Meg) at OVW Saturday Night Special – Christmas Chaos ’17.

– December 20th, Margarita & Moonshine (Jessie & Maria James) defeated Madi Maxx & Cali on OVW TV.

– January 27, 2018, Jessie defeated Cali Young at BCW We Need to Get at the Bottom.

– January 31st, Jessie & Randy Royal retained the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles against Maria James & Lexxi.

– February 3rd, Jessie & Randy Royal lost the titles to The Bro Godz (Dustin Jackson & Colton Cage).

– March 24th, Jessie, Jimmy Cicero & The Great Akuma defeated JJ Rankin, Marshall Gambino & Super Hentai at RWA March to Victory ’18.

– April 27th, Jessie defeated Renee Michelle at SHINE 50.

– May 26th, Jessie competed in a 3-Way at UCW Memorial Mayhem.

– June 9th, Jessie defeated Londyn Ali to win the vacant RWA Women’s Title.

– June 13th, Jessie lost to Jaylee on OVW TV.

– June 27th, Jessie & Cali defeated Jaylee & Valerie Vermin on OVW TV.

– August 18th, Jessie defeated Holidead at FTC Rumble at the Rally ’18.

– On Women of Wrestling #2, Jessie defeated Azteca.

– On Women of Wrestling #4, Jessie defeated Stephy Slays.

– On Women of Wrestling #7, Jessie defeated Chantilly Chella.

– November 21st, Jessie defeated Jaylee on OVW TV.

– April 28, 2019 Jessie competed in the Luna Vachon Memorial Cup ’19 Battle Royal.

– On Women of Wrestling Season 2 #1, Jessie defeated Fire.

– On Women of Wrestling Season 2 #6, Jessie & Amber O’Neal defeated Faith the Lioness & Lana Star.

– On Women of Wrestling Season 2 #10, Jessie & Amber O’Neal defeated The Dixie Darlings (Jolene & Jolynn).

– May 22nd, Jessie lost to Megan Bayne on OVW TV.

– July 13th, Jessie & Shane Andrews defeated Joe Rosa & Miss Hannah at RWA Resurrection ’19.

– July 24th, Margarita and Moonshine defeated Valerie Vermin & Cali Young on OVW TV.

– July 31st, Jessie would win the vacant XMCW Appalachian Ladies Title by teaming with Brandon Idle ad defeating Daisy Mae & Ritchie Rich.

– November 17th, Jessie challenged Alice Crowley for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– December 1st, Jessie lost to Madi Maxx at QOC 39.

– December 19th, Grits N Glam (Jessie & Amber O’Neal) defeated Thunderkitty & Alice Crowley at IWA Mid-South ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas.

– March 14, 2020, Jessie lost to Nevaeh at IWA Mid-South BattleBroads #3.

– October 23rd, Jessie lost to Alice Crowley at IWA Mid-South Kid Meets World.

– October 24th, Jessie won a 3-Way to win the vacant Vixens of Wrestling Title.

– October 27th, Margarita and Moonshine lost to Haley J & Harley Fairfax on OVW TV.

– November 3rd, Jessie defeated Reka Tehaka on OVW TV.

– November 6th, Jessie challenged Thunderkitty for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– February 11, 2021, Jessie challenged Haley J for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– April 23rd, Jessie lost to Alice Crowley in the first round of the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’20.

– April 29th, Jessie defeated Thunderkitty at IWA Mid-South Derby Madness ’21.

– May 9th, Jessie defeated Haley J for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– May 13th, Jessie retained the title against Alice Crowley.