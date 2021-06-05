Double Or Nothing PPV Buyrate

According to a report by Wrestlenomics and Brandon Thurston, last Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2021 is estimated to have sold about barely 115,000 pay-per-view buys.

It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Double or Nothing was on track to be the second highest PPV buyrate in company history, surpassing last year’s AEW Double or Nothing 2020. That show sold a reported 120,000 PPV buys.

The new estimate reported by Wrestlenomics is slightly below the buyrate for last year’s Double or Nothing PPV event reported by The Wrestling Observer.

Additionally, Wrestlenomics increased its initial estimate for AEW Revolution 2021 from 125,000 buys to 135,000 buys.