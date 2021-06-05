Charlotte Flair tweets after Andrade makes AEW Dynamite debut

WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair apparently tweeted a reaction to the AEW Dynamite debut of her fiance, “El Idolo” Andrade last night.

As noted, Andrade was introduced as Vickie Guerrero’s new client on Dynamite. He appeared during the segment that saw Mark Henry make his first Dynamite appearance for the company. Andrade made it known that he is looking to be the new face of AEW.

Flair seemed to be watching Dynamite when Andrade debuted as she tweeted right after he came out. The tweet, seen below, includes 11 red hearts and 11 “loudly crying face” emojis.

Andrade was released from WWE back on March 21 after requesting his departure a few weeks earlier.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade in AEW. You can see Flair’s tweet below, along with a few shots of Andrade: