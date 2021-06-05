6/4/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Jun 5, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 1,800,000 viewers this week in the overnight numbers, up slightly from last week’s 1,755,000 overnight.

Last week Smackdown drew 1,928,000 viewers after the final numbers were released during the week. The show scored a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, beating out everything else on network television. That was the best number demo-wise of 2021 and for a very long time.

