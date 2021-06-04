Vice announces new Chyna documentary

Vice has announced their new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Joanie “Chyna” Laurer. You can see the trailer for the doc below.

“VICE VERSA: Chyna” will premiere on Thursday, June 17 at 9pm ET on Vice TV.

The two-hour documentary, the only authorized production on Chyna, will feature never-before-seen footage from The Ninth Wonder of The World’s last days before she passed away on April 17, 2016. There will also be exclusive interviews with Chyna’s family members and others close to the former WWE Women’s Champion, who are speaking for the first time.

The Vice doc will include footage from the abandoned “Reconstruction of Chyna” project that was never completed due to Chyna passing away during filming. Those interviewed for this documentary include Chyna’s mother Jan LaQue, Dr. Drew, Vince Russo, and WWE Hall of Famers Sean Waltman, Billy Gunn and Mick Foley, among others.

“VICE VERSA: Chyna” is a part of the “VICE VERSA” series of independent documentary specials from Vice.

Stay tuned for more on the Chyna doc from Vice. Below is the trailer, along with the full press release sent to us today, which includes more details and comments from Chyna’s mother, Vice TV’s Executive Vice President & Head of Production, the documentary director, and more: