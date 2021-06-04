Updated AEW Friday Night Dynamite preview

AEW has announced two new segments for tonight’s Friday Night Dynamite episode on TNT.

Tonight’s show will feature The Inner Circle taking their “victory lap” for the Stadium Stampede win over The Pinnacle at last Sunday’s Double Or Nothing event. AEW teased that the celebration may be interrupted by the leader of The Pinnacle, MJF.

AEW also announced that we will hear from TNT Champion Miro on tonight’s show. Miro will be in the ring to address his Double Or Nothing win over Lance Archer, and what’s next for him as champion.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us later for full coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* The Inner Circle takes a victory lap for Stadium Stampede win over The Pinnacle

* TNT Champion Miro will address his Double Or Nothing win over Lance Archer and what’s next

* Red Velvet vs. The Bunny

* Sting and Darby Allin will address their Double Or Nothing win over Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

* Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party with Matt Hardy

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope Match

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match

* Mark Henry will make his first appearance on Dynamite

* New AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker celebrates her title win over Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing