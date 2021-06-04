Tom Phillips tweets comments on his WWE departure & more

Former WWE on-air talent Tom Phillips (Tom Hannifan) took to Twitter last night and issued a lengthy statement on his recent departure from the company, and his future.

As noted, it was reported back on May 27 that Phillips had been released from the company after 9 years on the job. WWE never announced the departure, but Tom finally confirmed the departure on Twitter the night before last when promoting his appearance on Thursday’s new edition of the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch.

In his new statement posted to social media last night, Tom gave thanks to everyone from top WWE officials such as WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H and Michael Cole, to his co-workers, the WWE Performance Center staff, the WWE HQ staff, and the fans, among others. He also said pro wrestling will always hold a special place in his heart, and “never say never” when it comes to his future, adding that he’s ready for the next chapter in his career.

Phillips had been with WWE since 2012, and did work on just about every WWE TV show, including WWE NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, Main Event, RAW and SmackDown. He also hosted WWE YouTube and WWE Network shows, and did behind-the-scenes work for the company. He was replaced by Virk as the lead RAW announcer on April 12, but Virk left the company last month after less than two months at the announce table. Virk was replaced this past Monday by former MMA fighter and broadcaster Jimmy Smith, who debuted to rave reviews.

Tom noted in Thursday’s statement that his family is better off because of the job WWE gave him. He remarked that to be a WWE commentator is to be capable of anything. You can see the full statement below: