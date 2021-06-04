The Rock sends message of support to Ruby Riott

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has sent words of encouragement to Ruby Riott following her WWE release.

As noted, Riott took to Instagram on Thursday and issued a lengthy statement on her departure and her future. You can see Ruby’s full post below. Rock responded to her post in the comments section.

He wrote, “You will resurface. Stronger, wiser & better [muscle emoji] (thank you for the awesome birthday vid [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji])”

WWE also released Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett this week, and it looks like Riott has received the most positive feedback from other wrestlers on social media.

You can see a screenshot of Rock’s message to Riott below: