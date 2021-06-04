NXT house shows reportedly returning next month

The WWE NXT brand is reportedly returning to the road soon.

NXT wrestlers have been told that they will begin running non-televised live events in the state of Florida next month, in July, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The idea for the return to touring for NXT would be to run the usual 200-400 seat buildings that they were running in before, know as the “Coconut Loop” of Central and Northern Florida.

There is no word yet on when the “NXT Road Trip” tours might return. These tours saw the top stars of NXT run shows around the country while the rest of the roster worked the Florida shows.

The last NXT live event took place in early March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.

