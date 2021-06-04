Moxley says WWE Can Get New Stars Over, It Just Needs To ‘Follow Through’ With Pushes

Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro about WWE, Jon Moxley said he believes that another group similar to The Shield can be found, but it’s going to take a lot of work and some faith on the company’s part.

“Anything could work,” Moxley said. “I mean, it’s different because you’re a known commodity on NXT now, whereas when we came in we were complete nobodies. So, there’s a benefit to that. On the one hand, nobody knows who you are, but on the other hand, you have a completely fresh slate, you’re a complete mystery. You can come right in and starting whooping whoever’s ass you want!”

“The problem is – it doesn’t matter if they’re on NXT,” said Moxley. “If people know who they are or they don’t. If somebody’s getting over, you’re giving them the opportunity to get over, you’ve gotta actually follow through on pushing a guy or girl. It doesn’t really matter where they came from! That could definitely happen again, it’s just they gotta follow through with it all the way!”