Match and segments announced for Monday’s Raw

WWE has announced a Battle Royal and two segments for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

RAW will feature Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley signing their contract for the Hell In a Cell match on June 20. Monday may be when WWE announces that the match will take place inside the Cell, but that has not been confirmed.

Monday’s RAW will also see the new storyline between Alexa Bliss, Lilly and Shayna Baszler continue, which we covered earlier this week at this link. WWE has now confirmed that Baszler will confront Bliss and Lilly on “Alexa’s Playground” next week.

Finally, WWE has announced a five-team Battle Royal for RAW. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, likely for the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The five teams for the Battle Royal are The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik), T-BAR and MACE, plus R-K-Bro (Riddle, Randy Orton).

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a promo for the show: