LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.

Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s Intercontinental Title match and tonight’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles as Reigns and Heyman march to the ring. The “Roman sucks!” chants start early on after the music stops. Reigns just takes it in and smirks, shaking his head. Reigns says he believes in being very direct about how he’s feeling. He says he was not happy by the end of last Friday’s SmackDown but after council from Heyman and a full week to chew on it, he’s changed his position on this title shot for The Usos. Reigns says it’s no secret he’s the centerpiece and everything revolves around him, but he’s a giver and allowed this to happen. Reigns wants to be clear – Jimmy Uso said he’s going to win and if he said that, he better win. As a matter of fact, let’s not waste time because Reigns has a lot on his place. Reigns tells Heyman to bring him his cousins. Heyman barks at the timekeeper’s area and the music hits. Out come The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos hit the ring and they are fired up, especially Jimmy. The fans boo. Jey shows love to Reigns and calls him The Tribal Chief. Jimmy doesn’t. Reigns says it’s Jimmy’s turn to acknowledge him. Fans boo. Jimmy thought he already did, back at Hell In a Cell when Reigns choked his brother out. Jimmy says it’s not about that, it’s about tonight, locking down the tag team division, making the family proud, and becoming 7-time champions. Reigns just nods his head and begins to seethe.

Reigns wishes The Usos good luck. He says Jimmy called the shot, he understands because he does the same, but he gets the job done so if Jimmy says they’re going to win, he needs to make sure they win. Reigns tells them to remember that the whole family is watching. Reigns tells them to get the job done and bring him the titles when it’s over. Reigns drops the mic and looks on. The Usos get hyped up as Reigns nods at them and makes his exit.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. The Mysterios

The music starts up and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso look on from the ring. Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns walk past The Mysterios on the stage as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy starts off with Dominik. The bell hits and they lock up. Jimmy takes it to the corner and they aggressively come back out. Jimmy drops Dominik with a shoulder. They run the ropes and Dominik nails a dropkick, then a deep arm drag. Dominik takes Jimmy to the corner and in comes Rey for a double hip toss. Dominik then powerbombs his dad on top of Jimmy for a 2 count. Rey has words with the referee over the count.

Jey tags in and they drop double team moves on Rey. Jey covers for 2. Jey with a backbreaker over his knee for a quick pin attempt. Jey goes for a quick splash on the mat but Rey moves. Rey fights Jey off. They tangle and Rey takes Jey back down. Jimmy tags in for another big double team. Rey kicks out at 2. We see Reigns and Heyman watching backstage. Jimmy keeps Rey grounded and tries for another pin attempt. Jimmy keeps Rey grounded now as fans try to rally. Rey breaks free with a jawbreaker. Jimmy comes right back with a dropkick for a 2 count.

Jimmy uses the middle rope to choke Rey now. He argues with the referee and Jey takes advantage with a cheap shot from the floor. Jey tags back in for a quick double team. Jey follows Rey to the floor and drops him back-first over the top of the barrier. Jey brings it back in and tags his brother in. Jimmy stomps on Rey and grounds him. Jimmy grounds Rey again. Rey fights both brothers off and knocks Jey off the apron, then sends legal man Jimmy over the top rope.

Rey runs and delivers the baseball slide under the bottom rope but Jimmy catches him in mid-move and slams him hard on top of the announce table with a big Samoan Drop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos are keeping Rey down in their corner. Jey stomps away and talks some trash as fans boo. Jey with the Rikishi back splash in the corner. Jimmy tags back in and goes to the top. Jimmy with a double ax handle as his brother holds Rey over his knee. Rey still kicks out at 2. Rey fights back and sends Jey face-first into the middle turnbuckle as he charges. Jimmy tags in and stops Rey from tagging out. The Usos keep Rey back in their corner and continue to punish and taunt him with offense and quick tags. Rey moves and Jey hits the top of the ring post as he leaps for a splash. Jimmy tags in but Rey jumps out of the way, sending both of The Usos into the ring post. They’re both down on the floor now as the referee counts.

Rey crawls over and finally tags in Dominik. He leaps through the second rope and decks The Usos on the floor. Dominik brings Jimmy back in and drops him for a close 2 count. Jey runs in but eats a neckbreaker from Dominik for another 2 count. Jimmy superkicks him to turn it around. Dominik hits a big tornado DDT from the corner to Jimmy but he kicks out just in time. Jimmy climbs up to the top turnbuckle now but Dominik resists. Jey is legal now. Dominik sends Jimmy to the mat but has to roll through. The Usos end up catching him with a double team pop-up Samoan Drop but Dominik still kicks out. Jey is frustrated now.

Jimmy tags in and The Usos stalk Dominik. He dodges a double team superkick and then dumps both brothers over the top rope to the floor. Rey runs the apron and delivers a senton to Jey. Jimmy comes right back with a superkick to Rey on the floor. Jimmy fights in and drops Dominik. Dominik sends Jimmy into position for the 619. He goes for it but Jimmy levels him with a superkick.

Jimmy goes to the top for the Uso Splash but Dominik gets his knees up. Dominik immediately turns the block into a roll-up for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Mysterios

– After the match, the music hits as Rey and Dominik immediately go to the floor to celebrate. The Usos start arguing with the referee as Cole and McAfee speculate on Jimmy kicking out. A replay shows us that the referee did make a mistake as Jimmy kicked out in plenty of time. The Usos seethe in the ring as The Mysterios stand tall on the stage. We go backstage to Reigns and Heyman. Reigns tells Heyman to bring “them” to him now. Cole and McAfee show us another replay of the bad count. The Usos are not happy.

– We see Seth Rollins and Kayla Braxton backstage preparing for an interview. The announcers show us how Rollins took out Cesaro two weeks ago. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug the upcoming return to touring.

– The Usos are backstage with Roman Reigns now. Jimmy Uso points to how they were cheated against The Mysterios but Reigns doesn’t want to hear it. He goes on about how they have embarrassed the family. Reigns says the only thing The Usos are lucky about is that there’s still time left on this show. He says they better take their asses to Adam Pearce or Sonya Deville to fix this because Reigns wants this handled tonight. Reigns says they are six-time Tag Team Champions who made WrestleMania once, and in less than a year with Reigns, Jey has closed the show, walked out holding his head held high for the world to see. Reigns asks Jimmy if he understand his position, while looking at Jey. Jimmy stares back at him. Jey looks at Reigns and corrects him, saying he’s Jey, not Jimmy. Reigns laughs and asks if it matters anyway with the way things are going. Reigns and Heyman walk away while The Usos begin to cope & seethe.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Seth Rollins now. She shows us how Rollins ambushed Cesaro two weeks ago and destroyed him at ringside. She brings up a possible return by Cesaro, pointing to how Cesaro doesn’t give up or back down. Rollins sees what Kayla is trying to do here. She asks what happens when Cesaro comes back to SmackDown. Rollins removes his mic and chucks it at Kayla as fans in the ThunderDome boo. Kayla thanks Rollins and he just stares at her smiling.

– The Street Profits are backstage talking when Chad Gable interrupts. He’s seeing a downward trend in their careers as he’s been reviewing their tapes, and it’s obvious that “profits” are down. He goes on and asks if he can lead them as their manager, like he’s done with Otis, if they want to unleash their inner Alpha and let him get that smoke. They laugh at him and they are not interested. The Profits walk off as a disrespected Gable stares at them.

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

We go back to the ring and out comes Carmella. Cole shows us video from earlier today where Carmella cut a backstage promo on how we’ve never seen anyone like her. She’s gorgeous, fire, the most beautiful woman in WWE and when she steps in the ring with Liv Morgan tonight, we won’t be able to take our eyes off her. And she kind of likes that. Carmella poses in the ring now as we see some of her modeling photos flash across the screen. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos interrupt Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about how the referee made a bad call earlier. Pearce says the referee’s call is final but… Deville says The Usos were done wrong and they will review what happened tonight, then inform The Usos of their decision. We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan. We get a pre-match promo recorded earlier with Liv knocking Carmella and her looks, promising to give her a makeover with her boots. The bell rings and Carmella slaps Liv around but runs away, then runs around the ring.

Liv chases her. Carmella goes back in but Liv pulls her back out and launches her into the barrier, then again. Liv breaks the count and then goes back out, slamming Carmella’s face into the edge of the apron several times. They bring it back in the ring but Carmella knees Liv to stun her, then kicks her to the mat. Carmella talks trash in the corner, then delivers back elbows to the face as fans boo her.

Carmella takes Liv down for a 2 count. Carmella with more trash talking. Liv turns it around and delivers a jumping back elbow in the corner. She misses the second attempt and Carmella looks to turn it around. Liv drops her with a backbreaker and then kicks her face-first into the turnbuckles.

Liv with more offense and another close 2 count. Liv charges but misses as Carmella moves. Carmella with a drop toe hold, then the Code of Silence submission for the win.

Winner: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella stands tall as her music hits. She calls Hamilton over and whispers something in his ear. Hamilton announces her as the winner, and the most beautiful woman in WWE. Fans boo some more as Carmella goes back to celebrating.

– We see Bianca Belair walking backstage. She has a challenge for Bayley tonight. Back to commercial.

– The Mysterios are walking backstage, apparently leaving the building, when Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce stop them. They reviewed the footage and it’s clear the referee made a bad call in the title match earlier. Pearce and Deville rule that The Usos will receive another title shot later tonight. The Mysterios say OK, then walk back the way they came from. Cole and McAfee show us a replay of the bad call from earlier.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. Belair swings her hair and hits the ring with a mic.

Belair says ever since she won the title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, Bayley has been so pressed, but she hasn’t done anything about it but just laugh. Belair says Bayley should realize the WWE Universe isn’t laughing with her, but at her, because what’s so funny? Belair admits Bayley’s laugh is getting to her, more than she actually thought it would. Belair says Bayley isn’t the first person to try her. Belair goes on about how people have been trying her since she was 3 feet tall. She left all those people in the dust as she found success. Fans cheer her on. Belair says she has dealt with the teasers, doubters and bullies, but after all she’s been through she’s never had someone laugh at her in her face. That’s utter disrespect and she’s not standing for that.

Belair says this is what she proposes… she challenges Bayley and wants Bayley to take her cackling self and meet her in the ring at Hell In a Cell. Belair promises Bayley won’t be laughing then. Bayley, what’s good? Belair is waiting but Bayley is nowhere to be seen. Belair asks if she’s going to come accept this challenge, or what? We start hearing Bayley laugh but we don’t see her. Belair is looking around. Bayley finally appears on the big screen and taunts Belair. Bayley has been laughing at people like Belair her whole life. Bayley says she’s even there tonight, she’s live via satellite. We see Bayley sitting in a room with photos of herself all over the walls, she calls it her sanctuary where she finds peace.

Bayley accepts the challenge and says when she beats Belair for the title, she will be laughing but she won’t be the only one laughing. Bayley continues laughing while Belair raises the title in the air. The ThunderDome screens in the arena go dark and start filling up with Bayley’s satellite feed, of her laughing. Belair looks around terrified.

– The Street Profits are backstage as Otis paced in front of them. Otis says they’re out of line by turning down Chad Gable when he just wanted to help them. They have a few words before Montez Ford tells Otis that Gable is holding him back. What have you accomplished since you got with Gable? They say maybe Otis should check out of the Alpha Academy and get his money back. Otis suddenly drops Ford with one blow and then sends Angelo Dawkins into a production case, putting him down. Otis walks off and we go back to commercial.

