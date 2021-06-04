Lawsuit filed against Game Changer Wrestling

IndependentWrestling.TV (IWTV) has filed a lawsuit against Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

The suit was filed on Friday, June 4, alleging that GCW has committed a breach of contract regarding pay-per-view events.

The two parties are said to have entered a contract on March 19, 2020, which IWTV claims gave them exclusive rights to hold GCW pay-per-views.

However, the site accuses GCW of breaching this by streaming a pay-per-view event through an alternate platform on December 1, 2020, and then doing so another 36 times between December 5 and May 15.

IWTV claims in the suit that it informed Game Changer of the contract breach, but the promotion carried on doing it anyway.

The suit states that the exact damages can’t be calculated but “it is believed the damages are in excess of $500,000”.