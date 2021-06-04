Impact Slammiversary sells out in 20 minutes

The Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view is already sold out.

Impact announced today that initial tickets for the Slammiversary pay-per-view sold out in just 20 minutes.

All Slammiversary tickets were priced at $250. Impact previously announced that there would be a limited number of tickets available and because of that, all tickets would be a part of their new Super Premium VIP ticket plan.

Each seat is on the arena floor, ringside and comes with the following perks: commemorative ticket with lanyard, official event t-shirt, official event mounted poster, a post-show commemorative photo at ringside or on the entrance ramp with the official X Division Title belt, a swatch of the match-used Slammiversary ring canvas plus the chance to see the canvas cut immediately after the pay-per-view ends, Impact-branded swag, plus complimentary water, soft drinks, candy bars and Robert Irvine’s Fit Crunch Protein Bars courtesy of Irvine and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim.

Impact issued a press release on tickets earlier with comments from Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore on fans returning to the crowd at Slammiversary.

“We have waited over a year to say these three words: Welcome Back, Fans,” D’Amore said. “We know Slammiversary will be an amazing event, with title defenses, jaw-dropping excitement, breath-taking moves … AND NOW, FANS. I speak for everyone at IMPACT Wrestling when I say that we are thrilled to welcome back our fans. IMPACT is going to deliver an amazing night of action in front of the thunderous roar of fans for the first time since early-March 2020 at the two-night A-Town Beatdown in Atlanta.”

The 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the first Impact event with fans in the crowd since early March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

