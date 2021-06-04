Bianca Belair’s opponent for WWE Hell In a Cell

The SmackDown Women’s Title match is now official for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Bianca Belair issue a challenge to Bayley for another title match at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Bayley appeared on the big screen and accepted the challenge, then filled the ThunderDome screens with her face as she continued to laugh at Belair. You can see a few shots from the wacky segment below.

This match will be a rematch from the recent WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, which saw Belair retain her title over Bayley in her first title defense since winning the title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

WWE still has not announced which matches will take place inside the Cell structure at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card, along with related shots from tonight’s segment on SmackDown:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

