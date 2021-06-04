Andrade El Idolo debuts for AEW

Jun 4, 2021 - by Allen Rockum

Tonight on Friday Night Dynamite we saw Vickie Guerrero interrupt Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone as she chose to introduce her newest acquisition which is Andrade El Idolo. He was formerly Andrade Cien Almas before it was shortened to just Andrade in the WWE. He’s also known as La Sombra in CMLL.

Earlier this year Andrade was granted his release from the WWE. He’s currently engaged to Charlotte Flair.

A recap of his debut is below.

