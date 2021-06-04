6/4/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

All Elite Wrestling presents Friday Night Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur & Jim Ross

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Officials: Rick Knox, Bryce Remsburg & Aubrey Edwards

Backstage Interviewer: Alex Marvez

Before the bell rang for the first match we seen Nick Jackson jokingly give a fan (Michael Nakazawa) his head band and then Frankie Kazarian jumps him and beats him down and then runs off as The Good Brothers chase after him. Also Don Callis joins commentary for the first match. They do mention that Jon Moxley is on the shelf after the multiple BTE Trigger’s he received at Double or Nothing.

Match #1: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) defeated Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC) in a non-title matchup after the interference from Brandon Cutler. After the match the Bucks were going to BTE Trigger Penta but then Eddie Kingston came down to the ring for the save as the Bucks ran off.

As we return from break we see Tony Schiavone in the ring as he mentions the new show coming in August, Rampage. He then welcomes out Mark Henry as he’ll be a part of Rampage. Henry says that everyone knows that he loves this business and he’s not here to fix AEW because it’s not broken. He’s only here to turn the screws, that’s all. Tony then asks him if he’ll get back in the ring again, Henry then says that I’m not gonna say yes just yet but I have a lot left in the tank. Vickie Guerrero then comes out and tells Henry to hit the road as she’s introducing the newest signing as the former Andrade (now known as Andrade El Idolo) comes out and he says that I used to say that I was the face of the latino’s but today I am saying that I’ll be the new face of All Elite Wrestling.

Match #2: QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo defeated Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson as QT pinned Cody after Ogogo knocked Cody out. After the match QT grabs the world and says he shocked the world because no one thought he could do it. How you like that Tony Schiavone? You never believed in me!

The commentators take a quick remission as they discuss Double or Nothing and then they show some highlights from the Stadium Stampede match.

The Inner Circle make their way to the ring as the fans sing the entrance theme Judas. Jericho starts off saying ladies and gentlemen let me introduce to you the 2021 Stadium Stampede champions The Inner Circle! He then says the whole audience are getting the new Inner Circle champion shirts which are under their chairs. He then introduces the reason they won in Sammy Guevara. He begins by saying that he’s still on such a high from hitting the 630 on Shawn Spears. He then says that he used to practice that move off his Mom’s roof and now he got to do it in the main event of Double or Nothing. Santana is next on the mic as he says we did win but what did we really accomplish because we still have to walk by them in the Halls and he’d rather see them lying in a ditch on the interstate. He then says FTR have it coming for trying to end their careers by piledriving them through tables so this war is far from over. Hager grabs the mic and says that they’re gonna keep taking their ass beatings over and over. He then challenges Wardlow in a MMA style cage fight in 2 weeks on Friday Night Dynamite. Jericho then grabs the mic and says they are all right because he keeps waking up in cold sweats over getting thrown off the cage so this war is far from over. None of the matches they have had is not enough so until he can ruin their careers then this will never be over. He mentions how MJF called him the GOAT before so if be is going to help take AEW to the top then he’s going to beat MJF. The Inner Circle never forgives and the Inner Circle never f’n forgets!

The Best Friends cut a promo backstage as Chuck Taylor & Trent? tells Kenny Omega that Orange Cassidy had him beat twice already but he feels the need to cheat. Orange then says if you think this is over then it’s not.

Alex Marvez then tries to interview Omega about what Orange Cassidy just said and Don Callis says that it’s all a conspiracy and next week we’ll have the answers. Marvez then asks Omega about his thoughts on Jungle Boy being the #1 Contender. Omega then says how many top 5 guys were in the Battle Royal anyway? None. So I can say that I at least like his music. He then starts to mock his music as Marvez sends us back to the ring.

June 26th will be a special Saturday Night Dynamite as Kenny Omega will defend his title against Jungle Boy.

Match #3: Jungle Boy & Christian Cage defeated Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) (w/ Matt Hardy) after Jungle Boy won the match via submission after locking in the Snare Trap on Marq Quen. After the match Matt Hardy hits a Twist of Fate on Christian Cage on the ramp.

Taz then cuts a promo on how Hangman Page may have beat Brian Cage but that’s okay because it’s now 1-1. He tells him to go and pick a member from Dark Order because next week they’ll face Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs. He says Page can scout them because they’ll have a match on AEW Dark Elevation. (Ricky Starks walked off as Taz was talking).

Back to the ring as Tony Schiavone introduces Sting & Darby Allin as he congratulates them for their win at Double or Nothing. Sting grabs the mic and says that he has had some amazing experiences in wrestling but his match at Double or Nothing will be something he’ll never forget. Being in this ring infront of all of you makes this a moment that’s at the top of his list for sure. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page interrupts on the entrance screen as they say Sting did great and smelled great. If it wasn’t for Sting then Darby Allin wouldn’t have finished the match because he’s a co-dependant bitch. They then challenge him to go out and find someone other than Sting to team up with.

Next up is the Championship Celebration of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. as we see Tony Schiavone in the ring with The Hybrid 2, JD Drake, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Diamante, Serpentico, Cezar Bononi, Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose & Luther. Tony then welcomes out the new AEW Women’s Champion along with Rebel (not Reba). Britt starts by saying thank you to everyone for being here. She says that she never thought she could top Chris Jericho but Le Champion won a huge amount of burger coupons. She then tells all the fans to check under their seats for their coupons but then says nevermind they are all right here where they belong because she did all the work. She then says that since she won she has seen nothing but D.M.D. representing this company. She then welcomes Reba & Tony to have a burger but then Nyla Rose knocks them outta their hands and then destroys the rest as Nyla storms out of the ring.

Marvez is then seen trying to interview Eddie Kingston but then PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo show up as PAC says we don’t need your help so keep your nose outta our business. Eddie then says look Bastard! A enemy of my enemy is my friend so don’t forget that.

Match #4: Red Velvet (w/ KiLynn King & Big Swole) defeated The Bunny (w/ The Blade) with a spinning back kick.

Backstage we see a birthday party for John Silver as the Dark Order throw him a party. Silver then johnny is hungie for some gold but since he’s injured Tony Khan said that he could pick the challenger for the TNT Title to he picked Evil Uno. Uno then says I know opportunities like this don’t come often so he’ll make the best of this. Miro is then seen cutting a promo as he says thank you God for my power and a special shout out to my wife for being hot. He then he’ll make an example out of Evil Uno so that everyone will know that when they come challenge him then they won’t survive.

Next week Dynamite will be on Friday again.

Match #5: Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes in a Bullrope match.