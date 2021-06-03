WWE Most Wanted Treasures Viewership, contract of AEW talent expiring

– Episode six of WWE Most Wanted Treasures on A&E featuring Jake “The Snake” Roberts drew 455,000 viewers on Sunday, down 42,000 viewers from the previous episode. The show had a 0.18 rating in 18-49 demographics. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

– Scorpio Sky’s AEW contract expires later this year.

Sky shared in a recent interview that his contract expires this year, and he thanked Sting for giving him a opportunity to wrestle against him.He said opportunities like that show he is indeed valuable to the company.