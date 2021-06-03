Veteran Exótico Star Pasión Kristal Passes Away at 45

Sad news out of Mexico, as longtime Extotico luchador Pasión Kristal has passed away at the age of 45. In a tragic turn of events, TV Azteca is reporting that the 45-year old Exotico star drowned on Tuesday, June 1 in Acapulco, and sadly the body has still not been recovered. Kristal was in town for a wrestling event she was scheduled to perform at.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA 🚨 El luchador exótico Pasión Kristal murió ahogado en Acapulco, Guerrero, confirman fuentes a #LuchaAzteca. ¡QEPD! 🙏 Más información: https://t.co/by6YyUWevi pic.twitter.com/MkTQEaM4GN — Lucha Azteca AAA (@LuchaAztecaAAA) June 2, 2021