Veteran Exótico Star Pasión Kristal Passes Away at 45

Jun 3, 2021 - by James Walsh

Sad news out of Mexico, as longtime Extotico luchador Pasión Kristal has passed away at the age of 45. In a tragic turn of events, TV Azteca is reporting that the 45-year old Exotico star drowned on Tuesday, June 1 in Acapulco, and sadly the body has still not been recovered. Kristal was in town for a wrestling event she was scheduled to perform at.

