Steve Cutler arrives in Impact Wrestling

As noted earlier a vignette would air of a former WWE superstar that never received his chance/due on Impact Wrestling.

During the event we seen a individual sitting at a desk and drinking Jameson’s Whiskey with his boots on the table and the image of Maclin pops up.

Maclin (FKA) Steve Cutler was released earlier this year by the WWE. Eventually his former tag team partner Wesley Blake would also be released.

Time will tell on how many more vignettes will air before his in-ring debut for the company.