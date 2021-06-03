Reason for tonight’s Impact X Division Ironman Match

Impact Wrestling is reportedly planning on putting more emphasis on the X Division Title.

As noted, tonight’s Before The Impact episode on AXS will feature the first-ever 60-Minute Ironman Match for the X Division Title with Josh Alexander defending against TJP. The match will conclude during the first few minutes of tonight’s regular Impact episode on AXS.

In an update, the idea behind tonight’s Ironman Match is to elevate the X Division Title in a major way going forward, according to PWInsider.

One source compared the X Division push plans to when WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam held the ECW World Television Title for 700 days, from April 4, 1998 until it was vacated on March 4, 2000 due to injury. That was the longest ECW World TV Title reign in history, and the idea was that the title was just as important as the ECW World Heavyweight Title. That is what Impact is hoping to achieve with the X Division Title.

Tonight’s Ironman Match has been described as must see and awesome by various sources who were present for the taping, with others giving it rave reviews. Ring announcer David Penzer noted that the match was one of, if not the, greatest pro wrestling match he’s seen during his 44 years in the business.

There is no word on what Impact has planned for Alexander after tonight’s match, but we will keep you updated. The Walking Weapon won the title from Ace Austin back at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on April 25, in a Triple Threat that also featured TJP.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Impact show and be sure to join us later on for full coverage. Below is the current line-up:

* X Division Champion Josh Alexander defends against TJP in a 60-Minute Ironman Match, which will begin on Before The Impact, and then end during the first minutes of Impact

* NJPW star Satoshi Kojima makes in-ring debut against Deaner

* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something in a Tables Match

* Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz defend against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering in their rematch

* Moose vs. Sami Callihan

* Unknown former WWE talent reportedly debuting via new vignette