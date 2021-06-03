News on when released WWE talents will be free agents

The WWE talents released on Wednesday are all reportedly under standard non-compete clauses.

There has been some fan speculation on some of the released stars possibly showing up at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17 or AEW’s All Out event on September 5. PWInsider reports that the talents released this week are under WWE non-compete clauses that would prevent that from happening.

The report from PWInsider notes that word going around says most of the non-competes will expire around September 6 – September 10. However, standard non-competes for the main roster are for 90 days, and 90 days from June 2 would be Tuesday, August 31, which would make them eligible for All Out.

WWE released 6 Superstars on Wednesday – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett.

Stay tuned for more.