Money In The Bank 2021 close to selling out

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view has less than 450 tickets left for sale, with half of them located on the floor.

Some ringside seats are selling for $1,500 on Ticketmaster, with seats still available in row two, four, five, and six across from the hard cam. Seats close to the ring are also available on the other two other sides but as you can imagine, these are the most expensive seats.

The Dickies Arena sits 14,000 for concerts although the WWE setup will be a bit less than that.

Many of the WWE events that will take place through September will go on sale next week on Ticketmaster.com.