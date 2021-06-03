Mark Henry on why he made the jump from WWE to AEW

Mark Henry, who at Double or Nothing was revealed as the newest AEW signee, talked a little bit why he “jumped ship” from WWE after over 20 years with the promotion.

Speaking during the Busted Open Radio show on SiriusXM, the world’s strongest man said that his deal with WWE expired around six months ago and wanted an office position and everything that comes with it.

“I talked to Vince himself, he said, ‘Write it up, you’re somebody I’ll hear from, I’ll listen from,’” Henry said. But he was told that a lot of cuts were incoming so the chances were slim, even though he felt he was valuable enough not to be cut eventually.

Henry added that he always wants to do more and likes to stay busy. “If I think I can do it better than somebody else and I can’t get that opportunity then I have to start looking for that opportunity somewhere else…and I did.”

The Olympian’s new role with AEW will be of an analyst on the new show Rampage and will also serve as a coach.