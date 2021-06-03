Aleister Black Shoots on his WWE Release: “WWE is Just a Crazy, Crazy Landscape”

Immediately after his release from WWE, Aleister Black talked about his plans for his character, Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard among other topics.

There was a moment where I was supposed to win, I think it was the US Title, but then Vince’s consensus was “I don’t want to have him win his first title in front of no audience”. So there was always good stuff. There’s a lot of good stories, a lot of almost happened moments, so I can’t be negative.

A lot of the promos weren’t my writing, unfortunately. Do you guys remember the Money In the Bank promo that I did on AJ where I stepped out of the dark? Well, that was the first time I did, “Well, alright, f**k it. I’m gonna do what I want to do. If they get mad at me, they’ll get mad at me”, and that promo got praise, then they never went back to it.

It’s bittersweet, cause I owe everything to the WWE. And not to diminish my prior work, but obviously my prior work got me to the dance. I think the last 2 years were a slow death. I think it was very hard to get in front of the door, like numerous conversations that I’ve had with Vince and everybody trying really hard. It did numbers on my self-esteem to because at one point you’re like, “The ratings are good. The numbers are good. The merch is good. Why are we not…” You know? And it’s like one of those things where the word “intrigue” was always there. “We find you very intriguing”. “Okay, good. Let’s present something then. Let’s do something”. I have thrown so many things at the wall, cause I keep creating. I keep creating characters and gimmicks and storylines like over and over and over and over.

