6/3/21 NXT UK Report

NXT UK comes to you from the BT Sport Studios in London, England.

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd

Ring Announcer: Francesca Brown

Match #1: Ilja Dragonuv defeated Noam Dar with a Torpedo Moscow.

A vignette airs for Aoife Valkyrie as she’ll return soon after suffering her first loss in NXT UK to Meiko Satomura.

Earlier this week we see Sid Scala welcoming Jordan Devlin back to NXT UK. He then asks Scala if he got the message of demands he wants to stay in this division, the main being a spot on SPRNVA Sessions asap because he has a lot he wants to get off his chest.

Match #2: Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley) retained the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Jack Starz & Nathan Frazer as they hit the Spilt Milk tag team finisher as they pinned Starz to retain.

A vignette airs of the zen Tyler Bate as they also make sure to show him standing around the Heritage Cup Trophy.

Match #3: James Conners (w/Jinny) defeated Flash Morgan Webster with a regal cutter style rude awakening. Dani Luna & Mark Andrews showed up in support of Webster since Jinny did interfere to help Conners win.

A video package of the NXT UK Champion WALTER airs as he’ll make his return next week.

A video package then airs of the upcoming title match between Kay Lee Ray & Meiko Satomura next week.

Match #4: Joe Coffey defeated Rampage Brown with the Best of the Bells to make it one win a piece so a rubber match is expected. After the match Coffey holds up 1 finger on each hand and they shake hands. Then Ilja Dragonuv shows up to stare both men down as the show goes off the air.