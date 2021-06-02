Updated card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Two more matches have been revealed for the upcoming WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event.

WWE announced on this week’s NXT show that Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight will face off in singles action at Takeover. It was noted that WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. will be watching closely.

After feuding with Grimes for several weeks on NXT TV, DiBiase appeared last week as Knight joined in the storyline. Knight and Grimes have been competing for DiBiase’s endorsement and his “Million Dollar Legacy,” and the rumored return of the Million Dollar Title belt. This week’s NXT show saw DiBiase watch from the stage as Knight lost to Jake Atlas, thanks to a distraction from Grimes. WWE then announced Knight vs. Grimes for Takeover.

Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez will also take place at Takeover.

The Tian Sha stable (Li, Boa, Mei Ling) stable had been away from NXT TV for a few weeks until last week when they appeared on the big screen after Martinez defeated Zayda Ramier. The segment ended with a Chinese symbol written in black ink mysteriously appearing on Mercedes’ hand, like we saw appear months ago on the hands of Li and Boa, the black mark of Tian Sha. This week’s show saw Li and Boa watching Li’s loss to Martinez in round 1 of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. Li said the loss was a disgrace to her family, so now she will hurt Martinez at Takeover. Martinez later cut a backstage promo on Li, acknowledging that they are both different from who they were in the Mae Young Classic. Martinez said she’s not worried about Li as Li is just standing in her way of the NXT Women’s Title. Martinez then declared that she will run right through Li at Takeover.

“Takeover: In Your House 2021” will take place on Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card, along with related shots from this week’s NXT show:

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez