NOVA
Real Name: Andrea Benoit
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 170 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 24, 1988
Hometown: Dowling, Ontario
Pro Debut: 2019
Trained By: Mark Bartolucci
Finishing Move: Black Hole Slam
Biography
– Nova is nicknamed the Elite Athlete.
– April 2019, Nova received a tryout with the WWE.
– May 11th, Nova, Tiberious King & Travis McCabe defeated KC Spinelli, Tornado & Primo Scordino at RSW Wrestling Night in Collingwood 8: Danzerzone.
– June 8th, Nova lost to Jody Threat at RSW Wrestling Night in Hanover 6.
– October 19th, Nova lost to Krystal Moon at RSW Legacy 3.
– November 16th, Nova competed in a 3-Way for the Northland Wrestling North Star Title.
– February 22, 2020, Nova defeated Dann Jarris for the Northland Wrestling True Patriot Title.