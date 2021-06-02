NOVA



Real Name: Andrea Benoit

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 24, 1988

Hometown: Dowling, Ontario

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: Mark Bartolucci

Finishing Move: Black Hole Slam

Biography

– Nova is nicknamed the Elite Athlete.

– April 2019, Nova received a tryout with the WWE.

– May 11th, Nova, Tiberious King & Travis McCabe defeated KC Spinelli, Tornado & Primo Scordino at RSW Wrestling Night in Collingwood 8: Danzerzone.

– June 8th, Nova lost to Jody Threat at RSW Wrestling Night in Hanover 6.

– October 19th, Nova lost to Krystal Moon at RSW Legacy 3.

– November 16th, Nova competed in a 3-Way for the Northland Wrestling North Star Title.

– February 22, 2020, Nova defeated Dann Jarris for the Northland Wrestling True Patriot Title.