New NXT match for next Tuesday

Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has been announced for the “Takeover: In Your House” go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

WWE just announced Dain vs. Swerve for next Tuesday’s NXT show. The match was made after a parking lot showdown between Hit Row Records (Swerve, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy) and Dain, Drake Maverick and Ever-Rise that was shown during this week’s NXT show. You can see that segment below.

In more news for next week’s NXT show, WWE has announced that all 5 Superstars for the “Takeover: In Your House” Fatal 5 Way main event will be under the same roof, and that things could get heated. That match will see NXT Champion Karrion Kross defend against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show, which will be the “Takeover: In Your House 2021” go-home episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with the segment from Monday:

* Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Poppy returns to NXT

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano will all be under the same roof and things could get heated just days before their “Takeover: In Your House” Fatal 5 Way