More WWE cuts rumored

WWE officials are reportedly planning to make more cost-cutting releases, possibly as early as this week.

It was reported by Fightful Select that sources all across the company are aware of major names that were being considered for the cuts. Names won’t be revealed by online sources until those involved have been informed themselves.

The report noted that there is an ongoing list of departures being considered, but in the recent past WWE has changed their minds on cutting certain people at the last minute.

On a related note, it looks like there may be some WWE NXT UK releases made this week. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast noted on Twitter this morning that the NXT UK brand is expected to have cuts coming soon. There’s no word on if those cuts will be made today.

Besides the budget cuts made back in mid-April, WWE made another round of talent cuts back in mid-May. They also let go of dozens of corporate and office workers last month as part of a major restructuring.

