Liv Morgan comments on WWE releasing Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to WWE releasing her tag team partner, Ruby Riott.

As noted, WWE announced today that Riott, Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett have all been released. The releases were made as a part of more budget cuts.

Morgan tweeted an endorsement for Riott and refereed to her as Heidi Lovelace, which is the name she used on the indies before signing with WWE.

“Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win,” Liv wrote.

Morgan and Riott just teamed up on last Friday’s SmackDown for a loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. As seen in the post-SmackDown tweet and video below, WWE indicated that change may have been in the works for The Riott Squad, but no one saw Riott’s release coming just a few days later. Megan Morant interviewed Riott and Morgan after the match, and they expressed frustration over another loss.

Riott and Morgan first started teaming together in late 2017 when they were put with Sarah Logan as The Riott Squad. They were essentially split up in the Superstar Shake-Up in April 2019, but Morgan and Riott later reunited in early 2020 and have been together since. Logan was released from the company in April 2020.

Riott, who had been with WWE since 2016, has not commented on her release as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. You can see Liv’s full tweet below: