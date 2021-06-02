Julia Hart
Real Name: Julia Hartowitz
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Pro Debut: 2019
Trained By: The Academy SOPW
Biography
– Julia is a two time national cheerleading champion.
– December 14, 2019, Julia & Devon Monroe defeated Maverick Cage & Moxie Mollie at GLCW Season’s Beatings.
– February 1, 2020, Julia lost to Killa Kate in a Fighting Chance match at KSMH Kickstart for Kids.
– March 28, 2021, Julia & Spencer Kitz lost to Karma Dean & Hyena Hera at the Nightmare Showcase #2.
– April 22nd, Julia lost to Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite.
– Julia would eventually align herself with Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison as a member of the Varsity Blonds.