Julia Hart

Real Name: Julia Hartowitz

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: The Academy SOPW

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Julia is a two time national cheerleading champion.

– December 14, 2019, Julia & Devon Monroe defeated Maverick Cage & Moxie Mollie at GLCW Season’s Beatings.

– February 1, 2020, Julia lost to Killa Kate in a Fighting Chance match at KSMH Kickstart for Kids.

– March 28, 2021, Julia & Spencer Kitz lost to Karma Dean & Hyena Hera at the Nightmare Showcase #2.

– April 22nd, Julia lost to Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite.

– Julia would eventually align herself with Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison as a member of the Varsity Blonds.