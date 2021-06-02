CM Punk comments on WWE after latest cuts

Former WWE Champion CM Punk took to Twitter this evening and broke down why he thinks WWE is a “trash” product that still has viewers.

Bloody Disgusting editor John Squires tweeted about WWE after it was announced today that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett were released.

Squires wrote, “One thing that has consistently bummed me out about WWE in recent years is that there’s been a *wealth* of incredible talent in that company, but they rarely seem to really know what to do with any of it. This latest wave of releases is a truly stunning reflection of that issue.”

Punk responded and compared WWE to a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, written by “creatively bankrupt nincompoops” for just an audience of one, who would presumably be WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s…..trash. But people watch it because they like movies. [woman shrugging emoji],” Punk wrote.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Punk’s full tweet: