Braun Strowman and more released
WWE has reportedly parted ways with several top talents, according to Fightful Select.
The following talents were cut today:
* Braun Strowman
* Aleister Black
* Lana
* Ruby Riott
* Buddy Murphy
* Santana Garrett
This is WWE’s loss for sure. Kinda ironic on how Braun will now know how it feels to work the Indies. Glad that we’ll get to see Tommy End, Heidi Lovelace & Matt Silva back since the E dropped the ball with them. Also Garrett is probably one of the greatest female wrestlers ever. I hope Lana doesn’t show up in AEW.
Black is the most shocking/puzzling. You spend a month hyping his return, he comes back and attacks Big E, they put out a new t-shirt on WWEShop and then…nah, nevermind!
Strowman was mishandled his entire career and Riott is one of the most underrated women they had. Those three rattle me the most.
So they built up Alistair black’s new character….for nothing. This is stupid, and Strowman was Universal Champion this time last year…what are they thinking?!?
On one hand it’s certainly been true the WWE roster has been overcrowded with many people having nothing to do.
On the other, the way WWE books the time they do have it’s beyond crazy that so much talent that had been used are being treated as easily disposable puzzle pieces.
As out of touch as Vince McMahon could be, i think we are seeing just how out of touch the likes of Nick Khan are to wrestling and other carny performances.
Not surprised by the Lana cut. She’s not a good wrestler and the storyline with Nia Jax got old pretty quick. I’m assuming she’ll show up in AEW with her husband, Miro. I can’t see Strowman going to Impact so he’s probably AEW bound as well. I don’t understand the Alistair cut though. They spent a lot of time on building a new character for him.