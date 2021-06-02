AEW to Possibly Sign Television Deal with Sony in India

Jun 2, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), which operates multiple television networks in India, replied to a fan asking them to air AEW in India.

Sony Pictures Networks already has the broadcasting rights for WWE and IMPACT Wrestling in the Indian subcontinent. It is interesting to note that IMPACT Wrestling’s television deal in India with Sony, which is worth approximately $60 million, ends in 2022.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Missa Kate

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal