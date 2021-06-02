AEW to Possibly Sign Television Deal with Sony in India
Filed to GERWECK.NET:
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), which operates multiple television networks in India, replied to a fan asking them to air AEW in India.
Sony Pictures Networks already has the broadcasting rights for WWE and IMPACT Wrestling in the Indian subcontinent. It is interesting to note that IMPACT Wrestling’s television deal in India with Sony, which is worth approximately $60 million, ends in 2022.
Hi Jenish! We will have an official update releasing soon.
— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) May 31, 2021