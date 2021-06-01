WWE’s Board of Directors expands by three

WWE added three new members to its Board of Directors, with Steve Koonin, Connor Schell and Nick Khan joining the team.

“The addition of Steve, Connor and Nick provides WWE and its Board with some of the most accomplished executives in media,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “With such proven track records across our industry, we look forward to their insight and contributions as members of our Board.”

Koonin is the Chief Executive Officer of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, a position he has held since April 2014. Schell is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of a new unscripted content venture announced with Chernin Entertainment. Khan has served as WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer since August 2020.