NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming “Takeover: In Your House” event.

Tonight’s show will open with Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne to determine the Takeover challenger for NXT Champion Karrion Kross. The match will air with only picture-in-picture commercials.

WWE has also announced that Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions MSK on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.