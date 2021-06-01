NWA “When Our Shadows Fall” PPV card for this weekend

The NWA has announced the full card for their upcoming When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view.

It was previously announced that the main event would see Trevor Murdoch challenge Nick Aldis for the World’s Heavyweight Title. Now it’s been announced that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA World Women’s Title against Kamille, while NWA World Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens and JR Kratos will defend in a Triple Threat against War Kings (Jax Dane and Crimson) and the team of Thom Latimer and NWA National Champion Chris Adonis.

Non-title action will see Melina and Thunder Rosa face Taryn Terrell and Kylie Rae, plus a Grudge Match between NWA Television Champion The Pope and Tyrus where there must be a winner. The full card features 7 matches.

The NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view will air this Sunday, June 6 via FITE TV at 4pm ET, from GPB Studios in Atlanta. Below is the full line-up:

NWA World Heavyweight Title Match

Trevor Murdoch vs. Nick Aldis (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Kamille vs. Serena Deeb (c)

Triple Threat for the NWA World Tag Team Titles

War Kings (Jax Dane and Crimson) vs. NWA National Champion Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer vs. Aron Stevens and JR Kratos (c)

Non-Title Grudge Match: There Must Be A Winner

NWA Television Champion The Pope vs. Tyrus

Thunder Rosa and Melina vs. Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell

JTG vs. Fred Rosser

The End (Odinson and Parrow) vs. Sam Rudo and Sal Rinauro vs. Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450