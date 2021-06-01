New WWE hire was fired from FOX Sports in 2017 over sexual harassment allegation

WWE’s newest hire, Executive Vice President, Development & Digital Jamie Horowitz was fired from his role at FOX Sports in July 2017 after an internal investigation triggered by 21st Century Fox focusing on a sexual harassment allegation brought forward by a woman who worked in production.

The woman claimed that Horowitz tried to kiss her in 2016 at an offsite location. The investigation results by the company remained unknown. Horowitz’ lawyer said in a statement at the time that the way FOX Sports treated him was appalling.

“Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to, should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times,” Fox Sports president Eric Shanks said in a letter to employees at the time.

Horowitz served as President of National Networks for FOX Sports and the legal team at FOX defended the decision, claiming that his termination was “fully warranted,” calling Horowitz’ lawyer’s accusations “ill-informed and misguided.”

At WWE, Horowitz will oversee original content including scripted and unscripted programs for digital, social media, and will also head up the WWE Studios in Los Angeles. He will be based in Stamford, Connecticut.