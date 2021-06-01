LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT SHOW

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package showing how Karrion Kross retained the NXT Title over Finn Balor last week, and hyping up tonight’s Triple Threat to crown a new #1 contender. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as fans chant “NXT!” and cheer.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano

We go right to the ring and Alicia Taylor begins the introductions as Pete Dunne makes his way out. He’s already getting booed heavily by the crowd. The winner of this match will challenge NXT Champion Karrion Kross at “Takeover: In Your House 2021” on Sunday, June 13. Out next comes The Way – Johnny Gargano with Austin Theory. Theory poses with Gargano and then heads to the back after wishing him good luck. Barrett says NXT General Manager William Regal has banned Theory and Oney Lorcan from ringside for this match. Kyle O’Reilly is out last.

O’Reilly immediately goes to work on Gargano. Dunne goes for O’Reilly and they fight now. Gargano gets sent to the floor as Dunne goes to work on O’Reilly now. Dunne grounds O’Reilly and starts bending the limbs. O’Reilly slams Dunne and applies an arm bar but Gargano comes in. O’Reilly then takes him down in an arm submission. Dunne puts a submission on O’Reilly as they’re all tangled up now. Gargano sends O’Reilly to the floor. He turns around to Dunne taking him down.

Gargano and Dunne go at it on their feet now. Gargano with a hurricanrana. Dunne comes back with an arm drag into a submission while Gargano is face-down. O’Reilly runs in and breaks the modified surfboard submission from Dunne. O’Reilly goes to work on Gargano’s arm now after sending Dunne out. O’Reilly drops Gargano by the arm and drives knees and elbows to the ribs. Dunne watches from ringside and stalks his opponents. Dunne comes in and applies another double submission in the middle of the ring, bending the fingers back on both opponents.

Dunne stomps and then goes from corner to corner with running strikes. Gargano joins him with running strikes. O’Reilly ends up hitting a double Dragonscrew leg whip. O’Reilly with an ankle lock on Dunne now. Dunne rolls through and applies an ankle lock. Dunne goes to the floor but Gargano levels him with a forearm. Gargano fights back in but Dunne stops the One Final Beat to O’Reilly. They all tangle and Gargano kicks Dunne, then hits a tornado DDT on O’Reilly for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and O’Reilly unloads on both opponents with kicks and knee strikes for a pop. O’Reilly focuses on Dunne’s arm and then nails a double underhook suplex, rolling into another. O’Reilly cuts Gargano off and drops him on top of Dunne with a double underhook. O’Reilly covers for 2. O’Reilly with a sliding knee to Gargano while he’s down. O’Reilly rolls to the floor but Dunne attacks. O’Reilly fights out of a suplex and nails a flying knee from the apron. Gargano runs the ropes and laps out, taking O’Reilly out. He runs and leaps out the other side of the ring, sending Dunne into the barrier. Gargano with another big dive to send O’Reilly into the barrier. Gargano brings O’Reilly back in and hits the slingshot Spear from the apron. O’Reilly kicks out at 2.

Gargano with chops to O’Reilly in the corner now. Gargano goes to Lawn Dart O’Reilly from the top but he slides out. Dunne drops them both and delivers big kicks and a dropkick. Dunne unloads on O’Reilly and nails a powerbomb for a 2 count. Gargano superkicks them both. Dunne with a big X-plex to Gargano for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Dunne with a standing Kimura to O’Reilly now. O’Reilly blocks it and Gargano clotheslines Dunne. O’Reilly sends Dunne flying to the floor. O’Reilly rolls Gargano for 2. They tangle on the mat and O’Reilly applies a knee hook but Dunne stomps them to break it up. Dunne goes for a Bitter End but Gargano blocks it with a spike DDT. Gargano delivers Dunne into O’Reilly with a big Lawn Dart in the corner.

Gargano covers but Dunne kicks out at 2 as fans cheer them on. Dunne and Gargano slowly recover and now trade strikes from their knees. O’Reilly comes in with kicks for each opponent. O’Reilly gets sandwiched with two big kicks from his opponents. All three trade big kicks and variations now. O’Reilly ends up dropping Gargano and Dunne in the middle of the ring now. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as the referee checks on them. Gargano goes for a slingshot Spear but O’Reilly catches him from the apron. O’Reilly with a Guillotine to make Gargano fade. Dunne comes from behind with a Sleeper and now O’Reilly fades. Gargano ends up sending O’Reilly to the floor. Gargano with the GarganNo Escape to Dunne now. Dunne bends the fingers back and breaks it.

Dunne with the Bitter End to Gargano for a close 2 count as O’Reilly flies off the top to break it with a knee. O’Reilly and Dunne trade kicks on the apron now. Gargano drops O’Reilly to the floor but Dunne kicks Gargano. Dunne and O’Reilly are down on the floor while Gargano is down in the ring.

Adam Cole suddenly runs down with a steel chair, attacking Dunne and O’Reilly from behind as fans boo. Gargano approaches at the ropes but Cole throws the chair at him. A referee tries to stop Cole but Cole strikes him. Cole drops Dunne on the floor with a Brainbuster, catching a part of the chair it looks like. He decks O’Reilly and then enters the ring to level Gargano as the boos continue. NXT General Manager William Regal comes down with security, ordering Cole out of the ring. Cole leaves but superkicks O’Reilly on his way up the ramp. We go to commercial with fans booing Cole as he tells Regal, “You need me!” This is Cole’s first appearance since losing the Unsanctioned Match to O’Reilly at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two.

– Back from the break and Adam Cole is refusing to leave the arena. NXT General Manager William Regal argues with him and finally has security force Cole out.

– Ember Moon rushes past the chaos and hits the ring with a mic. She’s fired up and calls NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez out for a fight over what she did to Shotzi Blackheart last week. Moon threatens to hold the show hostage. The music hits and out comes Gonzalez as NXT General Manager William Regal tries to stop her. Gonzalez rushes the ring and they brawl. Moon sends Gonzalez back out and security forces her up the ramp. Gonzalez yells back at Moon and they have words. Dakota Kai suddenly attacks from behind and drops Moon as fans boo. Kai unloads and hits a running big boot to knock Moon out of the ring. Regal checks on Moon at ringside as security holds Gonzalez back on the stage. Kai joins Gonzalez and they head to the back.

– We get a pre-recorded promo with Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar talks about how Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde have supported him, so he will be at ringside tonight to support them as they challenge NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. Wilde says tonight is their coronation and they will follow in Escobar’s footsteps to become leaders of leaders, and champions of champions. Escobar says they will do what they do best – take what is theirs.

LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas

We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight with a mic. He cuts a promo, mentioning Cameron Grimes and tonight’s opponent, Jake Atlas. He mentions that WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be watching tonight. Knight goes on and poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the video from earlier today where Hit Row had words in the parking lot with Ever-Rise, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. We go back to the ring and the bell hits as Jake Atlas goes at it with Knight. Atlas with an early pin attempt. Knight comes back but Atlas nails an arm drag and a dropkick. Atlas with a big arm drag using the ropes for a 2 count. Atlas grabs Knight by his arm now, then slams it. Atlas with more offense on the arm now for a quick pin attempt.

Atlas keeps control, shutting Knight down each time he tries to mount offense. Atlas with a big kick to the jaw and uppercuts. Knight catches Atlas as he charges, then slams him over the top rope. Knight with a jumping neckbreaker. DiBiase comes walking down the ramp now for a pop. Knight acknowledges him and tells him to watch how he lays Atlas out.

Atlas attacks but Knight keeps wasting time, bragging to DiBiase. Atlas rolls him for a close 2 count. Knight scoops Atlas for a big slam in the middle of the ring. Fans boo as he shows off some more and DiBiase watches from the ramp. Knight drops the DiBiase fist to the face, then chokes Atlas with the middle rope. Knight with a kick to the ribs and more offense as fans try to rally for Atlas. Knight uses the ropes again as the referee warns him. Knight with a running high knee to the face. Knight launches himself in from the apron with a flying shoulder tackle. DiBiase looks on and smiles, impressed with Knight. Knight goes back to the corner to pose as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Atlas blocks a suplex. Knight counters and delivers a knee to the gut as DiBiase continues watching from the ramp. More back and forth now. Knight catches Atlas with a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Knight tells Atlas to keep watching as he looks to put Atlas away with the Million Dollar Dream. Atlas shoves him back into the corner. Knight fails to lock in the Million Dollar Dream again.

Atlas nails a crossbody for a 2 count. Atlas starts mounting more offense. Knight catches him and launches him over the top rope to the floor, right in front of Ted. The referee counts and Atlas makes it back in at the 9 count. Knight goes right to work on him. Knight mounts Atlas with punches. Knight goes to the second turnbuckle and leaps but Atlas decks him in the gut on the way down. Atlas with a jawbreaker and more offense. Atlas and Knight trade more strikes. Atlas unloads now.

Grimes is on the ramp with DiBiase now as Atlas levels Knight for a 2 count. Grimes is talking to Ted about how the Million Dollar Legacy should begin with him. Knight gets caught by Atlas again and hit with a DVD. Atlas with a standing moonsault for 2. Atlas goes to the top but Knight rocks him and climbs up but gets knocked back to the mat.

Knight leaps back up to the top but now he sees Grimes. The distraction allows Atlas to crotch him on the top rope. Atlas leaps from the top with the big cartwheel DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Jake Atlas

– After the match, the music hits as Atlas celebrates. Grimes is all smiles as he enjoys Knight’s loss. DiBiase heads to the back and looks disappointed in Knight, who looks on from the ring and is not happy.

– The camera man shows us the Triple Threat competitors getting checked out in the trainer’s room. Oney Lorcan comes over and yells in the camera saying, all we need to know is if it wasn’t for Adam Cole, Pete Dunne would be the new #1 contender. Austin Theory runs over and disagrees, saying the same thing about Johnny Gargano. Lorcan and Theory start brawling until security breaks it up.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Ted DiBiase now, asking him who is worthy of the Million Dollar Legacy after tonight. DiBiase says LA Knight dropped the ball tonight while Cameron Grimes proved that he has the brains to go with the brawn. DiBiase is looking for someone with both. Adam Cole comes walking by out of nowhere and it looks like he’s headed to the ring. We go to commercial.

