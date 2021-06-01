Jimmy Smith

Real name: James Smith

Date of birth: September 2, 1977

Born: Fresno, California

Biography

– Smith got an audition for Fight Quest a week after his last fight and got the job. Smith hosted Fight Quest for 2 seasons with Doug Anderson. It last aired on October 3, 2008.

– In 2010, Smith started to be the color commentator for Bellator in season 2 after their TV-deal agreements with Fox Sports Net, NBC and Telemundo.

– On December 28, 2017, Bellator announced that they have parted ways with Smith after a 7-year run.

– On January 12, 2018, Smith signed with the UFC.

– On January 1, 2019, Smith revealed that UFC did not renew his contract as a commentator.

– On March 8, 2019, it was announced that Smith joined Invicta FC as a commentator.

– On May 26, 2021, WWE named Smith as play-by-play commentator for Monday Night Raw, replacing Adnan Virk.