Brutus Beefcake Reflects on Incident with Randy Savage Concerning Miss Elizabeth

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Brutus Beefcake discussed working with Randy Savage, an incident he had with Savage over Miss Elizabeth, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Brutus Beefcake on working with Randy Savage: “We had tremendously good matches. Randy pretty much had the same relationship with everybody, very moody. I mean, one minute he was great and everything’s fine. The next minute, it was just the Randy Savage show. He was all over the map, and you just had to deal with it. I wrestled Randy a lot. I knew where he was coming from. He knew where I was coming from. We worked well in the ring together. Our matches were tremendous, and that was what was important.”

On an incident he had with Savage on a beach in Hawaii: “I had my t-back on, bent over to get something, and the next thing you know, Randy was up and things were flying. He’s grabbing Liz and dragging her off the beach. He said I bent over with my butt in Liz’s face, which really didn’t happen, but okay. And he got on a plane and left Hawaii because of my ass.”