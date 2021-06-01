AEW officially announces Mark Henry’s signing

AEW officially announced today that Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

It was noted at Double Or Nothing that Henry has signed on to work as a coach and analyst for Rampage when it premieres this August. Today’s announcement also lists Henry as a scout and mentor within the company.

Tony Khan noted in the press release, “It’s an honor to welcome Mark Henry to AEW. Mark came into pro wrestling already established as a legendary powerlifter, and he applied his greatest tools, his cerebral approach to sport and his unprecedented work ethic, to become a legendary pro wrestler as well. The mission of AEW is to be the best wrestling product in the world today. Mark’s illustrious presence and his great wrestling acumen will be tremendous assets to our company and our content, as we’ll utilize his esteemed presence not only on-screen, but also in the career development of our stars for the future.”

Henry added, “I have been fortunate to experience a great deal of success in my pro wrestling career. From my own in-ring title runs and creative storylines, to identifying and scouting some of the top talent in pro wrestling business today, to my role as a broadcaster, I have long worked to stay ahead of the pro wrestling curve. The overall quality of professional wrestling has skyrocketed in the past few years, and I’ve been very impressed by the meteoric rise of AEW. I’m excited to join the broadcast team on AEW RAMPAGE, and I can’t wait to work with the incredible roster at AEW.”

