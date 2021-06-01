Adam Cole returns on tonight’s NXT

Adam Cole has returned to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT opener saw Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne compete in a Triple Threat to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Champion Karrion Kross for the main event of the “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event on June 13. The match ended with no winner as Cole made his return and brought chaos with him.

Cole ran down with a steel chair and attacked O’Reilly and Dunne at ringside. He then took out Gargano in the ring. NXT General Manager William Regal brought security out and they finally got Cole to leave to the back, but not before he superkicked O’Reilly on the ground one more time. Cole yelled at Regal about how NXT needs him, while Regal declared that Cole went too far this time.

There is no word yet on who will challenge Kross at Takeover as of this writing.

This was Cole’s first appearance since losing the Unsanctioned Match to O’Reilly at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

Stay tuned for more on Kross’ challenger for Takeover and Cole’s return. Below are several shots from tonight’s Triple Threat opener on NXT, and Cole’s return:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1399887104977641474