6/1/21 AEW Dark Results

Jun 1, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth) (w/Peter Avalon)

2. Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor and Trent?) defeated Robyn Renegade

3. Trios Tag Team Match
Dark Order (Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, and Stu Grayson) defeated Serpentico and The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)

4. Red Velvet defeated Diamante

5. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) defeated Bear Bronson

