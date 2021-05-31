WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will be headlined by Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner going on to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell In a Cell.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defend against Elias and Jaxson Ryker

* Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods

* Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald

* The Miz returns to host MizTV with John Morrison, featuring guests Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell In a Cell

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Memorial Day edition of RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.