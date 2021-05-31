While speaking on the post Double Or Nothing media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Lio Rush’s debut.

Khan revealed that Lio Rush has a handshake deal with AEW and is free to work in both AEW and NJPW.

“I haven’t got pen to paper but Lio and I have a handshake where he can work here and New Japan. He wanted to keep working here and I think we’ve worked something good out on a handshake. I think he has a handshake with New Japan too and that’s what we’ve been doing and it’s been pretty good. I think it’s a good way to work. So far, so good.”