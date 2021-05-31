The Rock talks “Black Adam” filming this week, shows physique

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is preparing for a big week of filming for the Black Adam movie from DC Comics.

Rock took to Instagram after some late night training and revealed that this is the week where he films the “champion” scenes for the Black Adam movie, where he has his shirt off. Rock noted that he’s been sticking to “extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role” of his entire career.

DC Films, New Line Cinema, FlynnPictureCO. and Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions are set to release Black Adam in the United States on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Rock explains the transformation into Black Adam and his training for the role in the following Instagram post, which includes a jacked photo from his late night training session: