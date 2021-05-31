Sheamus bloodied on tonight’s WWE Raw

May 31, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

WWE United States Champion Sheamus was busted open the hardway during tonight’s RAW show.

Tonight’s RAW saw Sheamus pull double duty to continue the feud with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo. The first match saw Ricochet get a non-title win over Sheamus, thanks to a distraction by Carrillo. Carrillo then picked up another non-title win over Sheamus, due to interference from Ricochet. Sheamus was busted open about half-way through the match with Carrillo after taking a stiff strike to the face.

Sheamus continued to bleed while finishing the match and at one point was bleeding pretty heavily from his face, down his chest.

The announcers speculated that The Celtic Warrior may have suffered a broken nose, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Sheamus and tonight’s RAW. Below are a few shots from the matches with Carrillo and Ricochet, and of Sheamus suffering the bloody injury:

