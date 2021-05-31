NJPW approved Tony Khan’s promo video on WWE/NJPW rumors

Tony Khan’s heelish promo which was uploaded on AEW’s social media talking about the rumors of WWE/NJPW deal had the blessing of the powers that be at New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Last night, Khan revealed to the press in the post-show interview that he had asked NJPW their thoughts if doing the promo would be good and they signed off on it. In the promo, Khan blasted WWE and their President Nick Khan and said that there’s only a place for one Khan in pro wrestling, and it’s him and not some conman from Connecticut.

Tony added that the plan is to continue to relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling so where those talks between WWE and NJPW stand remain to be seen.